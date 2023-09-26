HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc163 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti Plate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,24,935
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,07,490
RTO
08,599
Insurance
08,846
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,685

