In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.