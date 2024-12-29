In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS