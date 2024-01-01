In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Evolve Z engine makes power & torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less