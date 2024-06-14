HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
BrandBajajBGauss
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range-115 km/charge
Mileage48.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity149.68 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm110 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm765 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono-Shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Indicator(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,46,191
RTO
00
Insurance
05,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,268

