In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Pulsar N150 vs Storie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150
|Storie
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|103-132 km/charge
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-