Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Bajaj Pulsar F250

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,40,915
RTO
011,603
Insurance
09,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,488

