In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
