In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS