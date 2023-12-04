In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 55.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less