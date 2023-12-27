Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8881,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
80,4161,02,483
RTO
6,9638,198
Insurance
6,5096,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0182,521

