In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS