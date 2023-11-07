In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less