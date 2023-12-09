Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,88878,107
Ex-Showroom Price
80,41666,895
RTO
6,9635,351
Insurance
6,5095,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0181,678

