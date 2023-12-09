In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less