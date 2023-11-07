In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs 58,460 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
