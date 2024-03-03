In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm.
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison