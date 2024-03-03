In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Pulsar 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Scooty pep plus Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 80,416 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 51.46 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 87.8 cc Power 11.8 PS PS 5.4 PS PS