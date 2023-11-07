In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
