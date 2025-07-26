In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS