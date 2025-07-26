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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Ntorq 125
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 85,677₹ 82,500
Mileage51.46 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124.8 cc
Power11.8 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
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NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.8 L
Length
2055 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg111 kg
Height
1060 mm1164 mm
Width
755 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15997,834
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17882,500
RTO
6,8149,153
Insurance
6,1676,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,102

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio

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