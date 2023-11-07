Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 vs Jupiter 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,88887,722
Ex-Showroom Price
80,41675,625
RTO
6,9636,050
Insurance
6,5096,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0181,885

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
    Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
    11 Nov 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     