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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 85,677₹ 73,340
Mileage51.46 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109.7 cc
Power11.8 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Wheel
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L6 L
Length
2055 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg107 kg
Height
1060 mm1115 mm
Width
755 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
50.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17873,340
RTO
6,8145,867
Insurance
6,1676,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1091,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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