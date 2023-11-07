In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less