In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.