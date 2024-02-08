Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS iQube Electric

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar 125 vs iQube Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Iqube electric
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 80,416₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage51.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
56 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8881,23,076
Ex-Showroom Price
80,4161,17,422
RTO
6,9630
Insurance
6,5095,654
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0182,645

