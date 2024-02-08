In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 vs iQube Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Iqube electric
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,416
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours