In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
