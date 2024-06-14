In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS