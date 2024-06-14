HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 81,414 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Tz 3.3
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 81,414₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage51.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹81,414*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
56 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L-
Length
2055 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
140 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
755 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,2051,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
81,4141,15,000
RTO
6,5130
Insurance
6,2780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0242,471

