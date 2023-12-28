Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 Mid
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
56 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,88883,148
Ex-Showroom Price
80,41671,990
RTO
6,9635,039
Insurance
6,5096,119
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0181,787

