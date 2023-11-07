In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at 53,900 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
