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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 85,677₹ 88,376
Mileage51.46 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124 cc
Power11.8 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.5 L
Length
2055 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg110 kg
Height
1060 mm1140 mm
Width
755 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,1591,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17888,376
RTO
6,81410,485
Insurance
6,1676,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,264

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
14 Jun 2024
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2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works
21 Jun 2026
The new Pulsar 125 retain some of the design language but will get an all-new chassis.
New Bajaj Pulsar 125 leaked ahead of launch, likely to debut on August 12
4 Aug 2026
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910
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Latest Videos

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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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