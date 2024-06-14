In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS