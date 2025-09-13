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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Avenis
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 85,677₹ 83,793
Mileage51.46 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124 cc
Power11.8 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.2 L
Length
2055 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg106 kg
Height
1060 mm1175 mm
Width
755 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.4 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,1591,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17883,793
RTO
6,8149,503
Insurance
6,1676,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,152

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
14 Jun 2024
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
The new Pulsar 125 retain some of the design language but will get an all-new chassis.
New Bajaj Pulsar 125 leaked ahead of launch, likely to debut on August 12
4 Aug 2026
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910
20 Jan 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
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