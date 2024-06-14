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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Revolt rv300
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 85,677₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage51.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
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Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L-
Length
2055 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg101 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
755 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
99 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
56 mm-
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15994,999
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17894,999
RTO
6,8140
Insurance
6,1670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,041
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar 125: Cash discount up to ₹...
Applicable on pulsar-125neon-single-seat & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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