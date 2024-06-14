In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-