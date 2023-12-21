In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 6000 W & 58 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less