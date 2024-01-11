In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less