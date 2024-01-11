In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively.
Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
