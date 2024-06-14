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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Xblade
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 85,677₹ 78,803
Mileage51.46 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc162 cc
Power11.8 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L12 L
Length
2055 mm2013 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg143 kg
Height
1060 mm1115 mm
Width
755 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm57.300 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,1591,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
85,1781,09,264
RTO
6,8148,741
Insurance
6,1678,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,727

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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