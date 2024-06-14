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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Grazia
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 85,677₹ 60,539
Mileage51.46 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124 cc
Power11.8 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.3 L
Length
2055 mm1829 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg108 kg
Height
1060 mm1167 mm
Width
755 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm50 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15987,979
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17875,859
RTO
6,8146,068
Insurance
6,1676,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1091,891

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
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The new Pulsar 125 retain some of the design language but will get an all-new chassis.
New Bajaj Pulsar 125 leaked ahead of launch, likely to debut on August 12
4 Aug 2026
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24 Jan 2023
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910
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