In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Dio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS