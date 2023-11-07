In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 76,234 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less