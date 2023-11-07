In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs 79,806 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less