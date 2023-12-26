In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less