Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineOil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm66.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8881,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
80,4161,20,214
RTO
6,9639,617
Insurance
6,5099,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0182,985

