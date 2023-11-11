Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Gear Box
5 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,88883,250
Ex-Showroom Price
80,41669,684
RTO
6,9636,105
Insurance
6,5097,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0181,789

