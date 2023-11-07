In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
