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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Pleasure plus
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 85,677₹ 69,766
Mileage51.46 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc110.9 cc
Power11.8 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L4.8 L
Length
2055 mm1769 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1238 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg104 kg
Height
1060 mm1161 mm
Width
755 mm704 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm50 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15981,377
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17869,766
RTO
6,8145,581
Insurance
6,1676,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1091,749

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Zest 110
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G

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