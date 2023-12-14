Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 vs Passion Pro

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc113 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,88883,025
Ex-Showroom Price
80,41669,475
RTO
6,9635,858
Insurance
6,5095,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0181,784

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by Chennai floods
    14 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric is all set to roll out 4 lakh scooters from its facility. The EV maker currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
    Ola Electric gears up for major milestone of producing four lakh electric scooters in two years
    22 Dec 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
    The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise
    Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17
    16 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     