In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 70,700
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|9.1 PS PS