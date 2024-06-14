In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS