In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs 66,700 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.