In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 80,450
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|59 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|9.12 PS PS