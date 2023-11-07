In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Gravton Quanta engine makes power & torque 4 KW & 180 Nm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less