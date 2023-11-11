In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
