In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, B8 engine makes power & torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less