In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.