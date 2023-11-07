In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Bajaj Pulsar P150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Bajaj Pulsar P150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar P150 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less