In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 50 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less