In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.02 PS PS